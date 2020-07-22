Cloquet Mayor Reacts To Passing Of Mask Ordinance

CLOQUET, Minn. – Less than 24 hours before Governor Tim Walz made his announcement the Cloquet City Council approved an ordinance requiring residents to wear masks while at indoor businesses.

Cloquet Mayor Roger Maki initially had some concerns the vote would fail.

He says although the vote was not unanimous he is grateful for the councilors who changed their minds.

“People are realizing masks do work. It’s not a little thing. This is the biggest thing we can do to fight the spread,” said Mayor Maki.

According to city councilors feedback from the public was 50/50 on whether to pass the ordinance.