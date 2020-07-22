Duluth Hotel Industry Slowly Picking Up, Hoping to Reach Last Summer Numbers

DULUTH, Minn.- The largest hotel in Duluth, Holiday Inn and Suites on First Street Downtown says while business doesn’t look like last summer, it is picking up.

The staff at Holiday Inn say occupancy is down 50% from what it was last summer. According to Visit Duluth hotels citywide during the pandemic saw 15-20% of available rooms early at their lowest point.

Now, they have seen week-over-week growth. But at Holiday Inn, the General Manager said it will take time to get back to what it was last year.

“It’s been tough,” said Brandon Porter. “Folks are a little hesitant yet to to travel so we find ourselves reassuring folks that things are very clean and safe within the city.

“But if folks don’t feel quite comfortable yet we understand and we obviously want ourselves to be safe as well as our customers. That’s paramount,” he said.

Porter said guests have been complying with the mask ordinance. Masks are sold at the front desk and surfaces are routinely cleaned and sanitized.