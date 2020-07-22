Duluth School Board Votes to Keep Resource Officers and Further Evaluate Their Role in Schools

DULUTH, Minn.– Despite some pushback, the Duluth School District is moving forward with the Duluth Police Department to negotiate a new one-year contract for school resource officers.

The school board approved that decision last night after hearing some opposition from current and former students along with community members who don’t want officers in schools because they say it creates a hostile learning environment, especially for students of color.

Some board members struggled with making a change away from resources officers right now because of COVID-19 complications for the upcoming school year.

However, the resolution requires the administration to have dialogue with high school student groups and the community about equity, race and power. This includes potentially making contractual changes involving the role of those student resource officers.

“My intention is not to end the conversation. It’s to go deeper with the conversation,” said Magas. “It’s to make sure that we have time, that we have an entire year to really think about this and have that conversation over time.”

The district will now reach out to the Duluth Police Department to begin negotiations. The school board will have the ultimately vote on the final contract.