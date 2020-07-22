Former Duluth East Standout Phil Beaulieu Signs Two-Way Deal with Iowa Wild/Allen Americans

Beaulieu was a three-time All-Conference honoree and the 2019 WCHA Defenseman of the Year.

DES MOINES, Iowa – Former Duluth East hockey standout Phil Beaulieu has signed a two-way deal with the Iowa Wild of the AHL and the Allen Americans of the ECHL.

The defenseman wrapped up his college career at Northern Michigan University recording 121 points in 158 games, finishing third all-time among Wildcat blueliners. Beaulieu was a three-time All-Conference honoree and the 2019 WCHA Defenseman of the Year. He also is the league’s post-realignment leader in assists with 95.