Head of the Lakes Fair Begins

The Head of the Lakes Fairgrounds have opened in Superior.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Head of the Lakes Fairgrounds have opened in Superior.

One competition took place today where kids got their animals judged. Fair organizers tell us they are glad they got to have the competition for the participants who have put a lot of effort into these animals.

“The kids have been working hard all year to make their projects and as long as we can put it on safely, I know that they want to show to the community what they’ve been working on,” said Daniel Litchke, the director of the Head of the Lakes Fair.

To keep guests safe, all guests will be temperature checked and gate employees will be wearing masks. Masks will be available for those who need them but will not be required.