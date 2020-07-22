It’s National Hot Dog Day

On average Americans eat more than 5 million hot dogs between Memorial Day to Labor Day.

CLOQUET, Minn. – If you want to relish in the joys of a good old fashion hot dog, here’s your chance because it’s National Hot Dog Day.

The holiday is celebrated every year to pay homage to the popular summer fan favorite.

One of the most popular places to get a decent dog is at Gordy’s Hi-Hat in Cloquet, which offers kinds including Coney and Polish hot dogs.

“Its hilarious for hot dogs to have its own holiday. Like the Fourth of July hot dog eating contest, we sometimes we think we should have a Coney eating contest on a day like this,” said Sever Lundquist, Gordy’s grandson.

Gordy’s Hi-Hat sells about 500 hot dogs on this national day.