Live Music, Lake Shore Views Back for Wednesday Night at Glensheen

The weekly celebration is back through August at 250 person capacity.

DULUTH, Minn.- Wednesday nights are busy at Glensheen Mansion once again, as their “Wednesday Night at Glensheen” weekly celebrations are on now through August.

Attendees can come for free and sit outside and enjoy some drinks and music every Wednesday night from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

This year only 250 people are allowed anywhere on the grounds at a time, except inside the mansion.

Local favorites such as Vikre Distillery making drinks by the beach and Love Creamery scooping ice cream will also be available. Live music will also be bumping next to the property’s wooden shark, Clark, along the lake shore.

“For me this goes to the core of what Glensheen should be about which is allowing the larger public to see this place as their place again,” said Dan Hartman, Director of Glensheen. “And I just personally enjoy watching the public come in and enjoying the space again.”

Picnics and food delivery are also allowed.