Minnesota State Fair Offering Drive-Thru Experience

The event will allow fair-goers to experience 16 vendors while also supporting the Great Minnesota Get-Together.

ST, PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota State Fair will host a State Fair Food Parade in late August and early September.

Favorites like Pronto Pups and Sweet Martha’s Cookie Jar will be available.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, July 31st.

The parade will start on August 20th and run through the 23rd.

Other dates include August 27th-30th and then September 3rd with the final day slated for the 7th.

For more information on the event, click here: State Fair Food Parade