New Sanitizer Outlet Store Opens

DULUTH, Minn. – A new sanitizer outlet has opened in the 53 Business Center next to the Miller Hill Mall.

The hand and surface sanitizer store has a variety of products ranging in size from wipes and gels to sprays.

With these products disappearing off of shelves at other area stores, owners say, they are occupying their store with the sanitizer until it can transform into a wellness shop.

“This will be a line that we carry. We just thought that it would be a good opportunity to get a head start on it with the hand sanitizers since we already had the product and there’s definitely a need out there,” says Rick Lampton of Clear-San Pro.