One Dead, One Seriously Injured in Semi vs Car Crash in Proctor

PROCTOR, Minn. – Minnesota State Patrol says one person is dead and another is seriously injured after their car crashed into a semi-truck on Highway 2 in Proctor.

The crash happened around 3:23 a.m. Wednesday.

Authorities say a Nissan Altima was traveling East on Highway 2 when it crossed the center line and was struck by a logging truck traveling west.

According to reports, the driver of the Nissan, a 29-year-old male, died at the scene.

The passenger in the Nissan, a 28-year-old female, sustained life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the semi was not injured in the crash.

More information about the crash is expected to be released Wednesday afternoon.