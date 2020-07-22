Pet Food Donations Wanted for Dog, Cat Owners in Need

Donations Are Being Accepted at Petco in Duluth, and Dan's Feed Bin in Superior

DULUTH, Minn. – The COVID-19 pandemic is not only impacting humans but animals as well.

Recently Duluthian Tina Marcella, founder of PJ’s Rescue, was approached by an anonymous donor who wanted to start a pet food collection drive to help animal owners in the Duluth region who may be having a financially difficult time due to the ongoing pandemic.

Pet food donations are being accepted at Petco in Duluth, and at Dan’s Feed Bin in Superior.

Marcella has already given out 20 free bags of food to owners in need.

PJ’s Rescue is also in need of good, loving foster families to help with animals she and her team have rescued from Texas.

She currently cares for two Shepard mix dogs who are very bonded together and looking for a new forever home.

Marcella says for about a year, these animals were living on the streets in Texas without fresh food or water.

PJ’s Rescue is also caring for a pregnant dog that will soon be giving birth. Families will be needed to help care for and adopt the puppies in the coming months.

Click here if you’d like to learn more about PJ’s Rescue and get involved with helping animals in need.

You can also contact Marcella directly by email at pjsbullyrescue@gmail.com.