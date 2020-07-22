Superior Businesses Prepare for New Mask Ordinance

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Superior businesses are preparing for the new mask ordinance that officially starts next Monday.

Some of the businesses we spoke today are all for it, while others believe it will be difficult to manage with how they currently operate.

“I completely understand where it’s coming from,” said Shannon Johnson, owner of Shannon’s Stained Glassery. “It’s not going to change much around here. We’ve had incredibly respectful customers, about 90% of everyone who comes in here is masked.”

At Shannon’s Stained Glassery on Tower Avenue, the owners aren’t particularly excited about having to implement the mask policy and keeping social distance during their smaller stained glass classes. They say it’s usually a hands-on experience, teaching customers how to use tools, but they are ready to adjust.

“It’ll be a little bit different,” said Johnson. “I’m not sure I’m ecstatic about that aspect but we adapt. That’s kind of the way 2020 is.”

At Angel Nails and Spa, also on Tower Avenue, workers say having the city-wide mask policy will help establish safety within their store and believe it will make it easier to ask customers to put a mask on.

“Yeah, it is a little reassuring cause now I probably won’t feel so bad when I say, hey can you put on a mask please, it’s part of our policy now,” said Alyssa Totzke, a nail technician at Angel Nails & Spa. “But now it will be like alright according to this ordinance can you put on a mask please.”

Angel Nails & Spa supplies mask for a dollar for guests who need them while Shannon’s Stained Glassery is selling neck gaiters for customers as well.

If Superior businesses do not enforce the requirement, they could be punished for a licensing violation. If people refuse to wear masks in businesses, they can be asked to leave or be subject to law enforcement being called on them for trespassing.