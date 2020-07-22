Thrift Stores Are Becoming Another Resource For Back-To-School Shopping

Studies show parents across the country spend an average of about $700 per child during the back to school season.

DULUTH, Minn. – The school year is quickly approaching, and many parents may be facing some challenges as they work to get their kids prepared.

Many are turning to thrift stores as the pandemic continues to create financial struggles.

Due to the pandemic, most families may not be able to afford shell out loads of cash to get their kids ready for the incoming school year.

Once Upon a Child in Duluth, sells gently used children’s clothing, toys, and other thrifted items.

The owner, who also has school-aged children, says stores like hers are a great option for parents during these tough times as back school shopping can get costly.

“Those prices are extremely expensive for the budgets we are on right now. We need to be keeping our cash. Having a local business like this with all of these options is unique,” said Emily Austin.

With going back to school looking a little different this year, the thrift store is also selling children sized masks to keep them safe if they return to in-person instruction.

Once Upon a Child is also place parents can make extra money to help with back to school shopping.

Parents can sell their children’s old clothing and get cash on the spot.