UMD Bookstore Busy Preparing for Students for the Fall

As the fall semester nears, local college bookstores are finding new ways to accommodate students.

DULUTH, Minn. – As the fall semester nears, local college bookstores are finding new ways to accommodate students.

UMD bookstores have been pushing discounted shipping to their students while also having curbside pickup.

Much of the textbook materials are also being converted to a digital model where students don’t have to pick up a printed textbook.

Management says they expect 4,000 students who will participate in this digital conversion in the fall.

“Doing everything we can,” said Jeff Romano, the director of UMD stores. “It’s interesting because we’re really reinventing everything that we do for the safety of our customers.”

While UMD bookstores are open to the public, they are encouraging sanitizing, masks and social distancing with separate entrances and exits.