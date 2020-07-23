Another 1,000 Person Increase In Covid-19 Cases Hits Wisconsin For Second Day In A Row

About one-third of cases are impacting people in their 20's.

WISCONSIN – For a second day in a row more than 1,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Wisconsin.

This brings the state’s total number of positive cases to nearly 46,000.

Health officials say the increase in cases is a reflection of more people attending gatherings like parties and visiting local bars.

While a statewide mask mandate is still being considered, Governor Tony Evers says in the meantime everyone must do their part to keep the community safe.

“The continued trend of record day increases and positive cases is dangerous, unsustainable, and dilutes the months of effort all of you have put in staying home to help protect the health and safety of our communities,” said Evers.

As schools work to prepare for the upcoming school year Evers is releasing $45 million through the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund under the CARES Act to provide k-12 schools financial assistance.