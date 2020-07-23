Art Gallery Does Virtual Showcase

DULUTH, Minn. – The pandemic has been preventing many people from visiting local art galleries.

The Joseph Nease gallery in Duluth is taking a new approach to showcasing artwork by going virtual.

Art currently displayed at the gallery was supposed to debut to the public in March, but the pandemic struck the northland.

All of the pieces were created by a young local artist from Grand Marais.

Each painting can be viewed individually and they come with a recording of the artist describing the inspiration behind it.

The director says although the pandemic caused setbacks it was important to share the art with the community.

“This artist is a pretty unique painter. The way she paints and her style of merging the natural world with contemporary painting is somewhat unique. Its something I think everyone needs to see,” said Joseph Nease.

The virtual showcase can be viewed for free on the Joseph Nease Gallery website.