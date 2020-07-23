Duluth Little League Field Damaged

DULUTH, Minn.– There’s disappointment within the Duluth Little League after their baseball field was damaged by a vehicle on a joy ride. Duluth Police are investigating. This comes at a time when the city’s resources are slim because of the pandemic’s financial effects.

Officials from the Duluth Little League were notified Wednesday morning after someone drove their vehicle on the outfield of John Baggs Memorial Field in Woodland.

“It’s really unfortunate for any of our fields to get damaged in this way,” said Duluth Little League President Dan Fraser.

A vehicle, believed to be a truck drove in circles around the outfield, tearing the turf apart. After rain from earlier in the week softened the field. The tracks left 6-12 inch ruts in the grass.

Damage is expected to be around $2,000 to replace the sod in the outfield. With the Parks And Rec Department’s limitations due to the pandemic, the league will have to come up with the money themselves.

“It’s a shame that whoever happened to ruin those fields,” said Fraser. “A lot of volunteer hours have gone into that, making the fields look good.”

Due to the late start, no games have been played at the field this summer, but it has been used for practices.

Fields have been maintained by parents, volunteers, and other staff, who have been working to give kids an opportunity to play this summer.

“They’re doing this for the kids to have a beautiful place for these kids to go and play a game that they love and want to learn how to get better at baseball. That’s what everyone’s doing it for, for these kids,” said Fraser. “It’s really a shame that this happens that vandalism happens.”

Duluth Police are looking for anyone with more information on the vandalism. The department says this is a felony-level case of criminal damage to property with a fine dependent on the cost of the damage. Anyone with more information is asked to come forward. They should contact the Duluth Police Department or Duluth Little League.