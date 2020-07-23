East’s Tanek Kittilson Returns from Ray Guy Kicking/Punting Camp

The camp invited players from all over the country and Kittilson says he was very proud to represent Duluth East and the Northland.

DULUTH, Minn. – In football, while all the attention goes to offense and defense, you can’t forget about special teams. Duluth East’s Tanek Kittilson knows the importance of it, so much so that he was invited to a camp dedicated to that third phase.

Kittilson recently took part in the Ray Guy Kicking and Punting Top Prospect Camp down in Tennessee. The soon-to-be senior says he hasn’t been able to kick due to an injury he suffered at the end of last season so going to this camp was great for his preparation for this upcoming season.

“I went to one of those last year. My mom just found it online. And they invite kids depending on how they did at the clinics to the prospect camp where it’s only testing there. It was pretty cool because I didn’t think I did super great at the other camp. I thought I could’ve done better. But I was glad that I still got a chance to go to this one,” said Kittilson.

The camp invited players from all over the country and Kittilson says he was very proud to represent Duluth East and the Northland.

“It was actually pretty cool because there was no one from the North. Everyone down there was like Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina, Arizona and stuff like that. I think the closest that I heard one kid talk about up north was Colorado. Yeah it was pretty cool,” Kittilson said.