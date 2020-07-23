Free COVID-19 Testing Coming to Iron Range

The two-day drive-through testing event will take place at the St. Louis County Fairgrounds in Chisholm on Tuesday and Wednesday.

CHISHOLM, Minn. – As COVID-19 cases are rising around the region, smaller communities on the Iron Range are seeing an increased spread, free COVID-19 testing is coming to the Iron Range next week.

Organizers are hoping people take advantage of the free test.

There were already more than 400 people pre-registered for the testing as of Thursday evening.

The Minnesota Department of Health and St. Louis County Public Health are partnering to do the free testing.

Anyone who wants to be tested is encouraged to go even if they don’t have symptoms of COVID-19.

No insurance or identification is needed as well.

Officials say the nasal tests are more gentle and considered less-invasive than others which go very far back into the nose.

They say they hope as many people who need to be tested will go because of the possibility of asymptomatic spreading.

“We know we’re seeing more community transmission as we are opening up as a community which would be anticipated so it’s nice for people to be able to get a free test and know whether they’re infected or not,” said Amy Westbrook, the public health division director at St. Louis County.

Health officials hope to learn more about transmission as cases are rising.

Results will come back in 48-72 hours after testing takes place.

Testing will be at the St. Louis County Fairgrounds in Chisholm Tuesday noon until 7 p.m and Wednesday from 10-5.