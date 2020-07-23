Free COVID-19 Testing Offered on Iron Range Next Week

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. – St. Louis County officials say free COVID-19 testing will be made available on the Iron Range next Tuesday and Wednesday.

The drive-thru testing will be held at the St. Louis County Fairgrounds on Tuesday from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Anyone can be tested even if you are not displaying symptoms.

No insurance or identification is needed.

“We are seeing an increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Iron Range communities, and many appear to have been spread through community transmission,” said Amy Westbrook, St. Louis County Public Health Division Director. “We encourage everyone to be tested. People may be asymptomatic and not realize they have the virus and could unknowingly spread it to others.”

People are encouraged to pre-register for testing which can be done by visiting www.health.state.mn.us.

Once you are pre-registered you will be given a specific time slot for your testing.

People are allowed to drive-up without an appointment, but those who have not pre-registered may have to wait or be directed to come back at a later time.

Results are expected back in just a few days and will be communicated directly to the person who was tested.