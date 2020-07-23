Fresh Garden Bruschetta with Chef Arlene Coco
DULUTH, Minn. – Nothing represents the tastes of summer more than a fresh picked meal from the garden.
In this week’s Cooking Connection, Chef Arlene Coco teaches FOX 21’s Brett Scott how to make a delicious, easily handcrafted garden bruschetta using fresh picked herbs and vegetables from a Duluth community garden.
Garden Bruschetta Recipe
Serving size: 6
Ingredients:
4 tablespoons olive oil divided
6 slices sourdough bread
1 tablespoon fresh garlic
1-pint cherry tomatoes or more
1 bunch fresh spinach or Kale
salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
Step One- Fry bread slices in olive oil. Place on a platter. Add more olive oil and sauté garlic, cherry tomatoes until soft. Add greens.
Step Two- Spread cooked tomatoes and greens on fried bread and eat.
