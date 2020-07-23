Fresh Garden Bruschetta with Chef Arlene Coco

Cooking Connection: Garden Bruschetta

DULUTH, Minn. – Nothing represents the tastes of summer more than a fresh picked meal from the garden.

In this week’s Cooking Connection, Chef Arlene Coco teaches FOX 21’s Brett Scott how to make a delicious, easily handcrafted garden bruschetta using fresh picked herbs and vegetables from a Duluth community garden.

Garden Bruschetta Recipe

Serving size: 6

Ingredients:

4 tablespoons olive oil divided

6 slices sourdough bread

1 tablespoon fresh garlic

1-pint cherry tomatoes or more

1 bunch fresh spinach or Kale

salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Step One- Fry bread slices in olive oil. Place on a platter. Add more olive oil and sauté garlic, cherry tomatoes until soft. Add greens.

Step Two- Spread cooked tomatoes and greens on fried bread and eat.

Click here to subscribe to Chef Coco’s latest bites.