Gov. Walz Signs Police Accountability Bill

Gov. Tim Walz signed the Minnesota Police Accountability Act into law Thursday.

State lawmakers passed the measure earlier this week at the end of their special session.

The bill includes several reforms, including a ban on chokeholds and so-called “warrior training”, requiring officers to intervene if another officer uses unreasonable force and adding more community input on the state’s Police Standards and Training Board.

“The legislation that was just passed is absolutely leaps and bounds what any other state has done,” Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington said.

However, the bill has gotten a lukewarm reaction in the community.

Community activists have called it a “watered down” bill and said the police accountability measures do not go nearly far enough.