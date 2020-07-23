Lake Superior Art Glass Hosts Marble Scavenger Hunt

This is the first time Lake Superior Art Glass has put on the scavenger hunt.

DULUTH, Minn. – It’s National Marble Day and in celebration, Lake Superior Art Glass hid 10 marbles around Canal Park for people to find.

Making the marbles is a specialty of the owner, so their team took the opportunity to participate in the national day.

Anyone who finds the marble can keep them.

Management hopes this event boosts their business.

“There kind of little custom keepsakes. Obviously their all hand-made here in our shop in our flamework studio by Dan. So there kind of little treasures of their own. Obviously this time is interesting for everyone so we really appreciate the support and hope everyone continues to do so,” Lake Superior Art Glass Gallery Manager, Bryan Burns says.

Clues were given every 45 minutes until 6 p.m Thursday night.

Posting your marble find on social media will also get you entered to win a free flamework class.

