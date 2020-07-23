Marshall School to Reopen in Fall

DULUTH, Minn. – As the state of Minnesota continues on with what the plans will be for the reopening of public schools, local private schools are taking steps to prepare to open for the upcoming school year.

Administration from Duluth Marshall says masks will be required on campus this year while parents and visitors will not be allowed in the building without a prior appointment. There are also hygiene and cleaning plans that are being put in place while also reevaluating spaces to make sure they have room for social distancing.

“We are taking health and safety, that’s our first priority and we will continue to make that our first priority,” said Kevin Breen, the head of school at Marshall.

Breen also tells us that they are continuing to discuss how they will operate different things on campus including food services and extracurricular activities.