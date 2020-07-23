Northland K9 Foundation Hosts Pop-Up Fundraiser

The foundation raises money to help train and purchase law enforcement dogs in the Northland.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Northland K-9 Foundation hosted a pop-up shop outside city hall in Superior.

The pop-up shop came about after the foundation’s annual fundraising events were canceled because of the pandemic.

All types of K-9 merchandise were for sale, even facemasks with dog mouths on them, which sold out in nearly 30 minutes.

Superior K-9 Marik and his handler Ofc. Nicholas Eastman were on hand to shake some paws with the community.

Foundation organizers tell Fox 21 that the support goes a long way.

“Especially in today’s society with so much going on so much negativity towards the officers this means a lot to us to see the community support to come out here not only for our officers but for our furry officers so it is very heartwarming,” said Robbin Champaigne who is on the board of directors at the Northland K-9 Foundation.

More information can be found on the foundation website here.