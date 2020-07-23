Space Redesign Leads to Kids Workshop

One local business is turning an office space into a kids' workshop area.

Reimagined, by T. Underwood does home staging and redesign services. The business also holds chalk painting workshops and is a creative co-op where other local artists sell their goods at the store.

This fall when parents sign up for workshops there will be activities for kids to do as well in a workshop area including doing some chalk painting of their own.

“It’s just one of those things when COVID happened, everybody was sort of reevaluating their businesses and trying to figure out what tools in their toolboxes would be the best moving forward during this time,” said Tammy Clore, the owner and designer for the business.

Face masks are required inside the shop and there are 6-foot social distancing guidelines within the store that are marked.