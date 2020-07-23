St. Louis County Rescue Squad Is Looking For Donations

PIKE LAKE, Minn. – The St. Louis rescue squad is asking for the community’s help.

They are looking for donations to help them get more equipment as the summer has turned into a busy season for rescues.

The rescue squad is an all-volunteer organization and relies on donations to help them continue to be a resource for saving lives in the Northland.

The organization is a crew of more than 80 and they are tasked with a wide range of duties including water or wilderness search and rescue.

The group also provides medical assistance to communities that don’t have emergency responders.

Now that summer is in full swing, the rescue squad has been receiving more water-related calls for help.

Ely has become one of the hot spots for those calls.

“Ely is the gateway to the boundary waters,” said Rick Slatten, member of the rescue squad. “T0he Canadian border is closed for the typical tourist summer vacation trip, people are going to the BWCA. so there is more activity in there.”

The rescue squad is looking to amp up equipment in their Ely division.

They are looking to purchase more rigs to assist in heavy current waters.

The community contribution would also go to fund training to add more human trackers to the crew.

Donations can be given through the mail or be made on the St. Louis County Rescue Squad’s website.