Updated COVID-19 Numbers: Thursday, July 23
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota health officials reported 48,721 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state Thursday morning and 9 new deaths bringing the death total to 1,561 in Minnesota.
According to the Minnesota Department of Health website, 905,315 tests have been completed to date.
There are 42,524 patients who no longer require isolation.
So far, 4,818 patients have required hospitalization and 282 patients remain hospitalized today.
Of those 282 patients, 107 of them are currently in the ICU.
Below are the most recent COVID-19 cases by county in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan:
Carlton: 110
Cook: 2
Itasca: 113 – 12 deaths
Koochiching: 49- 3 death
Lake: 13
St. Louis: 305 – 16 deaths
Ashland: 11
Bayfield: 14 – 1 death
Douglas: 77
Iron: 37 – 1 death
Sawyer: 19
Gogebic: 41 – 1 death
As of Thursday morning, Wisconsin health officials reported 44,847 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services also reported 865 deaths.
Health officials say the real number of Minnesotans infected with the coronavirus is likely much higher because most people did not originally qualify for testing, and studies suggest that people can be infected without feeling sick.
For the lastest COVID-19 numbers and updates:
Click here for Minnesota
Click here for Wisconsin
Click here for Michigan