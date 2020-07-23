Weekend of Bowfest Kicked off on Thursday

The event is expecting thousands of people at what they call the world's largest outdoor archery and music festival.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Bowfest kicked off on Thursday at Mont Du Lac Resort in Superior.

The four archery courses have a wide variety of 3-D targets such as deer, snakes, and boars.

Mont Du Lac Resort also has their chair lifts running in place of shuttles this year so people don’t have to ride in enclosed spaces.

The festival also has musical acts on its large slopeside stage.

Even though they are expecting thousands of people, organizers say they are doing what they can to make it safe.

“We had to ramp up the masks ramp up the hand sanitizer and just make sure everybody’s aware. It is at your own risk out here and it is an outdoor event but we wanted everybody to stay safe,” said Hunter Anderson, an outdoor maintenance supervisor at Mont Du Lac.

The festival goes all the way through Sunday.