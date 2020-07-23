WIAA Approves Delayed Start for High-Risk Sports, Low-Risk Sports to Start On Time

Low-risk sports will begin on August 17th and high-risk sports will start September 7th.

STEVENS POINT, Wis. – Wisconsin high school sports received some clarity regarding the fall Thursday morning as the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association has approved an August 17th start of practices for low-risk sports, while high-risk sports will begin the week of September 7th.

The delay for high-risk sports like football, volleyball and soccer was requested by the superintendents to allow schools to focus on getting school started in a safe manner. The board added that options will be developed for schools who cancel fall sports, or for those who begin and for some reason aren’t able to finish, to move their season to a different time in the school year.

As for the delayed start impacting the amount of games played, it will be up to each conference and school to determine how to re-work their schedules.

To watch the entire Board of Control meeting, click here.