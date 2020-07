Coaches Corner: Jeff Laspi

For this week's segment, we hear from the new head coach of the Proctor boys hockey team.

PROCTOR, Minn. – For this week’s Coaches Corner, we chat with Jeff Laspi, the new head coach of the Proctor boys hockey team. Laspi takes over for Dan Stauber who stepped down this past season. He spent seven years with the Proctor/Hermantown girls hockey team, alongside longtime former head coach Glen Gilderman.