Dozens Attend Head of the Lakes Fair

Dozens came out to the Head of the Lakes Fair in Superior.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Dozens came out to the Head of the Lakes Fair in Superior.

The event is one of the few large summer outdoor gatherings happening this year during the pandemic.

It has everything from rides to horses to deep-fried food. Families at the event say it’s a fun gathering for all to enjoy.

“It’s pretty good to be outside especially with this weather,” said the Morales family. “It’s getting nice, not too hot and a little bit cold. Yeah nice breeze, nice to get the kids out when you can and enjoy some time.”

The fair runs through Sunday. Temperature checks are given and masks are recommended but not required for those attending. There are also 40 handwashing stations throughout the grounds.