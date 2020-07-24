Duluth Takes Another Step Towards Becoming Environmentally Friendly

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth has reached another step in the journey in becoming an environmentally friendly city.

The city has reached step four of the Minnesota GreenStep Cities Program. GreenSteps is a state-based five-step program that encourages cities to move towards sustainability and meet quality of life goals. The program focuses on things like cost savings and energy-use reduction.

“A really big number of those things revolve around being outside and enjoying the environment,” said Alex Jackson, the energey coordinator for the City of Duluth. “So I think it’s important for us as a community to help protect the natural environment.”

To reach step four, Duluth did things like replacing the majority of its street lights and traffic lights with LEDs. The city also installed several solar projects.