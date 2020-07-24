Former Duluth East Captain Charlie Erickson Excited to Join Minnesota Wilderness

Erickson was one of 12 players drafted by the Minnesota Wilderness.

DULUTH, Minn. – Earlier this week, the NAHL Entry Draft took place and the Minnesota Wilderness stayed local as they selected Duluth East forward Charlie Erickson. The former Greyhounds captain talked about the moment he found out he was staying close to home to play junior hockey.

“I found out from my dad. I had been watching the draft all day and of course he called me first and I know that they were just thrilled to have me home and not going somewhere else. That was awesome and it’s just nice being able to be close to home with my brother. I have a younger brother and he plays for the Hounds and so it will be nice to be able to watch them next year and just be close,” Erickson said.

Erickson tallied 25 points in his final year at Duluth East and hopes to carry on the tradition of Greyhounds that continue their hockey careers at the next level.

“I’ve watched guys go off and play juniors and college, guys like Ryder Donovan. I’m kind of trying to follow in their footsteps a little bit so it’s kind of cool to think that maybe some guys will think of me that way and try and kind of do the same thing. But yeah it’s exciting,” said Erickson.

