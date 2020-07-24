High School Athletic Directors React to WIAA’s Decision to Delay Fall Sports

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Earlier this week, the Wisconsin Interscholastica Athletic Association announced that high-risk fall sports, including football, boys soccer and volleyball, will be delayed until September 7th. We spoke with three local athletic directors to get their reaction to the announcement: Superior’s Ella Olson, Northwestern’s Brian Smith and Ashland’s Travis Larson.