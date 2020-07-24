Public Safety Officials Talk Water Safety

Fire officials want people to call when they see something odd in the water. But they also want the public to know those calls cause elaborate responses from multiple agencies, including Duluth Fire, the U.S. Coast Guard and the St. Louis County Rescue Squad.

DULUTH, Minn. – Fire officials want people to call when they see something odd in the water. But they also want the public to know those calls cause elaborate responses from multiple agencies, including Duluth Fire, the U.S. Coast Guard and the St. Louis County Rescue Squad.

“So we’re just encouraging folks to tie up their watercraft when they’re not in use and make sure their floaties are secure,” said Captain Dan Smith of the Duluth Fire Department. “It does generate a large response, and we’re always going to respond.”

While there isn’t necessarily an uptick in water-related emergencies this summer, the increase in calls may be due to people being out on the water more often because of the pandemic.

The number one cause of injury-related death for kids four and under is drowning. So while COVID-19 is definitely a concern, water safety should be the top priority when recreating.

“There’s a lot of stuff on our minds,” said Smith. “Folks are concerned about the pandemic that we’re in but when we’re recreating and we’re doing other things that could be dangerous, we need to make sure that’s at the top of our mind.”

When going out to the water with your family, make sure to have your eyes off your phone and on your kids. Also, remember to have everybody put on their life jackets when they’re in the water.