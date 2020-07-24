UMD Football Team Hosts High School Team Camp

DULUTH, Minn. – Friday, the UMD football team hosted their annual High School Team Camp.

12 teams from across the Northland, and some from outside the local area, were split up on different fields to maintain social distancing guidelines. Coaches say this camp has been something their teams have been waiting for all summer.

“I’m really glad we got to do this. I think the kids’ energy, obviously you saw, they’re pretty fired up to be here and the coaches feel the exact same way. It’s great to see our boys and be able to do some football,” Cloquet head coach Tom Lenarz said.

“It’s fun that it’s at least a version of real football, full contact. We’ve been doing our workouts and a little bit of razzle-dazzle stuff. But to put the pads on and hear the pads smacking, everybody’s excited. It’s great,” said Duluth East head coach Joe Hietala.

The coaches added that they are very grateful to the UMD coaching staff for their ability to hold the camp when its status was in doubt a few months ago.

“Coach Steger worked tirelessly to figure out, to get approval from both the university and the city and the state, and put all those pieces together to at least give us a one day team camp so hats off to him,” Hietala said.

“They had to jump through a lot of hoops and they put a lot of things in place, and rightfully so, to keep the kids and coaches and staff safe. UMD had done a tremendous job putting this day together,” said Lenarz.