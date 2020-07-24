Warm Weather Brings Many to Wisconsin Point

Kids and families jumped and played in the surf which was crashing on the shore with a great view of the Superior Entry Lighthouse.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – All the warm weather this week had people spending time outside on Wisconsin Point in Superior.

Wisconsin Point, along with Minnesota Point, is one of the largest freshwater sandbars in the entire world.

One family who normally goes to Park Point decided to visit Wisconsin Point for the first time on Friday.

“We’ve never been down here before and we’ve seen a lot of people posting on social media this is a nice place to come and it’s nice when you came down the road there’s quite a few different places to stop so we stopped at all of them and it’s pretty nice. Beautiful day for it,” said Tom Olson.

With more nice weather on the way in the next week, beaches should continue to be popular this summer.