Workforce Development Department Helping Duluthians Find Jobs During Pandemic

The federal CARES Act assured an extra $600 per week to help people get through a difficult time ended on Friday.

DULUTH, Minn. – Unemployed workers in the Northland are bracing to lose the extra money they’ve been getting on unemployment checks for more than three months now.

The federal CARES Act assured an extra $600 per week to help people get through a difficult time ended on Friday.

People out of work will still be getting their normal unemployment benefits.

The director of workforce development for the city of Duluth says this is a great time to go back to school.

She also says the city is available to help people for free.

“Now is a really good time if you are going to go back to work if you want to start looking for jobs now there are employers that are hiring. There’s going to be a lot of people suddenly looking for work all at the same time so get started on that job search as soon as possible,” said Elena Foshay, the director of workforce development for the city of Duluth.

The office of workforce development is still operating completely virtually.

Information on taking workshops, extra training, and even job boards can be found on their website here.