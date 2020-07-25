Duluth Fire Department Rescues Person Attempting to Escape Fire

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Fire Department rescued a person attempting to flee a house fire Friday night.

Firefighters responded to the fire at 427 N. 9th Ave E. around 11:30 p.m.

When crews arrived, they found a person hanging from a second floor window. Duluth Police officers were trying to calm the victim while a ladder was being put in place. Fire crews successfully removed the victim from the window.

The victim suffered minor cuts and smoke inhalation and refused medical transport. No other people were in the house.

The fire caused an estimated $75,000 in damage to the house.

The tenant was unable to stay there because of extensive smoke and heat damage.