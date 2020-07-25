Duluth Police Use-of-Force Arrest Under Review

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Police Department is reviewing a use-of-force arrest that happened during a traffic stop Saturday morning.

A video of the arrest was recorded and is circulating on social media.

The traffic stop happened at about 10:30 a.m. near the West 4600 block of Grand Avenue.

According to the police department, officers stopped a 2004 red Ford Mustang that was being driven by a 31-year-old woman with a revoked license.

During the stop, officers recognized a 21-year-old man with active warrants for Felony Possession of a Short-Barreled Shotgun, Felony Fleeing Police Officers in a Motor Vehicle, and Misdemeanor Domestic Assault. Police also had information the 21-year-old man may be in possession of a handgun.

Police say the man began actively resisting arrest and officers used force to overcome his resistance.

The man is now in custody and lodged at the St. Louis County Jail on his warrants. He was also cited for Obstructing Legal Process. Police say he was medically cleared.

A Duluth Police Department spokesperson says the department is now conducting a use-of-force review on policy, tactics, and training involving this incident — and body camera and vehicle camera footage will be analyzed.

Officials will provide an update once the review is complete.