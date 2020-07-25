Ivanka Trump to Visit Duluth Monday

DULUTH, Minn. – Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump and U.S. Secretary of the Interior David L. Bernhardt will be in Duluth on Monday, July 27th.

They will visit a local manufacturing facility where the company is expected to sign the Pledge to America’s Workers, a Trump administration initiative that “calls on job creators and trade organizations to commit to educate, train, and reskill America’s workforce.”

Ivanka Trump and Bernhardt will also visit Bloomington for the opening of the first missing and murdered cold case office in the United States.