Korean War Veteran’s Remains Come Home to Final Resting Place After 70 Years Unidentified

Francis Rochon, better known as Sonny, went off to fight in the Korean War in 1950 and lost his life at 21 years old.

FOXBORO, Wis. – It was a day 70 years in the making as Korean War Veteran and Superior Native, Francis Rochon, was laid to rest in Foxboro.

Rochon’s remains were unidentified until this past June.

Francis, better known as Sonny, went off to fight in the Korean War in 1950 and lost his life at 21 years old after being reported missing in action on Sept. 1, 1950 near Changnyeong, South Korea.

His remains were found 20 days after his death, but have been unidentified until a recent DNA test matched with a family member.

“He’s not forgotten he wasn’t ever forgotten,” said Rochon’s middle sister, Marian Klein.

For 70 years, Rochon’s family has been waiting to give him the honor he earned paying the ultimate sacrifice in Korea.

On Saturday, he was laid to rest at a cemetery in Foxboro.

“Today means closure for all of us, it means hope for other families that are still missing their loved ones,” said Klein.

His remains had been buried in the United Nations cemetery in South Korea, then were moved to Hawaii.

Two decades ago, one of Rochon’s family members gave DNA to put on file.

It was in June that the Army contacted the family to say he had been accounted for.

“I always knew I had a brother but now I know I have a brother and I have a place where I can go and visit him physically now instead of just going to an empty grave,” said Klein.

Rochon is survived by three sisters who were extremely young or had yet to be born when he passed away.

They want this story to give hope to other families still waiting for their loved ones.

“I know there are thousands of people waiting for this day and that we are experiencing it now is amazing so there’s hope yet for so many,” said Mag Rasmussen, Rochon’s youngest sister.

Rochon has now found his final resting place.

His family says he was respectfully cared for and are grateful the Army kept searching.

“He had two families he had us always waiting and watching and listening and praying and thinking about him always and the army never gave up either so his other family was always looking for him,” said Rasmussen.

Many other veterans also came out to help make sure Rochon was remembered with full military honors.

“By remembering someone who died 70 years ago in battle we are really thanking and reminding those who are serving now hey we are here for you and we won’t forget you,” said Jason Johns, the state commander for the Wisconsin VFW and Iraq War veteran.

Even veterans from Rolling Thunder, an organization that is committed to helping remains get home, drove more than 300 miles to remember Rochon.

They say there are more than 81,000 missing remains from WWII through today.

“Truthfully, whether it’s Korea WWII WWI Civil war it doesn’t make any difference once those remains come home it’s our responsibility to honor them and I have a personal responsibility to them,” said Stevan Nelson, the chairman of Rolling Thunder Wisconsin Chapter 2.

For Rochon’s family, the day brings closure, along with fulfilling their late father’s wish.

“That was dad’s only wish that his son did ever get to come back home that he would be buried next to him,” says Klein.

Those with missing family members are encouraged to get in contact with the Service Casualty Office which can help with the next steps here.