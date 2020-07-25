Superior Youth Baseball Organization Player Tests Positive for COVID-19

The team will be isolating and will not return to the field until at least August 1.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Superior Youth Baseball Organization announced on Saturday that a player on their 14/15 year old team has tested positive for COVID-19.

The family of the player believes that the exposure was around July 17 and with the 14 day isolation period, the team will not be able to return to the field until at least August 1, if the players choose to.

The team said they are unsure if and when the player was exposed to the rest of the team but want to take the safe route.