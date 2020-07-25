Thunderbird Mall In Virginia Gets A Name Change

Three national brands are interested in opening stores at Uptown Virginia.

VIRGINIA, Minn. – The Thunderbird Mall in Virginia is now going by a new name.

It is now called Uptown Virginia.

RockStep Capital,which owns the mall, recently announced the name change as part of a company wide rebranding initiative.

Many malls across the nation are losing retailers due to bankruptcy issues.

The president of RockStep says rebranding during pandemic was a perfect time to reinvent the definition of a mall.

“The word mall has developed a really bad connotation,” said Andy Weiner. “They have become a combination of retail, restaurants, and other uses. The word mall does not fit for that type of use.

Representatives from RockStep says three national brands are interested in opening stores at Uptown Virginia.