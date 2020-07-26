Duluth’s Board and Brush Helping People Get Creative

Everybody starts with plain wood and ends with a finished product to match their home decor.

DULUTH, Minn. – People put paint to wood on Sunday to make homemade planter boxes at Board and Brush in Duluth.

Everybody starts with plain wood and ends with a finished product to match their home decor.

The store’s owner, Kristen Sawyer, says getting creative in this way is a great way to de-stress.

While she’s only allowing 8 customers in the store during workshops, she’s thankful to be back open since the pandemic started.

“I’m so grateful to be back open and it’s just so fantastic to have people back in here and see their faces so we are doing great and we are super busy,” says Sawyer.

More workshops are happening this summer and the schedule can be found here.