Hermantown’s Kolquist Wins 94th Annual Men’s Arrowhead

Alex Kolquist edged out fellow Hermantown native and 2019 winner Taylor Sundbom to capture his third Arrowhead win.

DULUTH, Minn. – The 94th Annual Men’s Arrowhead wrapped up on Sunday afternoon with the championship flight and senior championship.

Members and golfers from nearby, the Twin Cities and Wisconsin come for the event, so it was important for the Ridgeview Country Club to put the tournament on. The country club enforced social distancing, wearing masks inside and cleaned carts after use so golfers could enjoy the Northland Tradition.

“Relationships have been built over the time that they come so they kind of look forward to it and we just kind of adjusted based on the COVID. 94 years of people and generations coming back to a tournament is pretty special and we love hosting it and we enjoy it,” golf pro Paul Schintz said.

As for the results, Hermantown native Alex Kolquist edged out fellow Hermantown native and 2019 winner Taylor Sundbom. This is Kolquist’s third Arrowhead win and first since 2012, and he also won the Cloquet Invitational earlier this month.

For Kolquist, getting to beat out his friend in his hometown made for a fun tournament.

“This is my home course so we were all kind of worried come May what was going to happen and just to get out and compete is definitely fun. Taylor [Sundbom] is one of my really good friends and we work together so it will be fun to go into work [Monday]. He’s played really good the last three, four, five years so it was a fun match and I came out together but come Northland [Invitational] I hope we get to battle again,” Kolquist said.

Lee Leksell beat Gary Luke to win the senior flight.