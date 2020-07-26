Lake Superior Warmer than Usual After Less Storms this Summer

SUPERIOR, Wis. – A warm, dry summer with fewer storms has given Northlanders a chance to get outside and experience a hotter than normal season.

As drought conditions continue across the Northland, a hot and humid weekend followed what’s been an above-average summer for the Northland according to meteorologist Joe Moore with the National Weather Service.

“We’ve had temperatures that have been near to slightly above normal for most of the summer it seemed like last week when we had lots of days in the 70s it was refreshing but that’s really what normal is so it’s been a little warmer than normal for this summer so far,” says Moore.

In fact, the air temperature isn’t the only one that’s above average, Lake Superior is running warmer than normal as well.

The surface temperature is normally in the low 60s and on Sunday, the temperature at some buoys was as high as 67 degrees, which Moore says is quite a big difference for a large body of water.

“Widespread heavy thunderstorm rainfall events tend to make the lake cooler ti kind of spins turns the water a little bit and gets colder water back up to the surface and because we haven’t had those big thunderstorm events the lake has been running a little warmer than normal,” says Moore.

At Wisconsin Point in Superior people were out trying to beat the heat Sunday, but despite the warm air, some still feel Lake Superior water is just too cold.

“I mean it’s ok when you put your head under but when you first get in you just freeze,” said Nahla who was taking a dip.

For families, the hot weather has been a great excuse to get the kids outside.

“They don’t need to be cooped up in the house get em outside and let them enjoy the fresh air instead of playing video games,” says Ronald Nelson, who was out playing with his family.

This warm weather shouldn’t be going anywhere for a while.

“The outlook for the rest of the summer continues to look like we are going to be in a mild pattern with hopefully enough precipitation chances that we can kind of get out of the drought we are currently in,” says Moore.

Most Northlandesr know not to take the nice weather for granted, so getting outside now is even more important.

“Most of the time we don’t really know what the weather will be like sometimes because one moment it’ll be nice and sunny next moment it’ll be raining so it’s best to take advantage of it,” said Jolene, who was out enjoying the beach.

Moore also says that even though it’s a warm summer, it doesn’t mean the winter will be any warmer because of it.