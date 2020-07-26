Superior Police Investigate Gunfire Incident

DULUTH, Minn. – Superior police are investigating after getting multiple reports of gunfire.

It happened around 11 p.m. Saturday in the area of North 11th Street and John Avenue.

Police say the person or persons responsible for the gunshots fled the scene before police arrived.

There are no reports of injuries.

Police believe one or more rifles were discharged at least six times during the incident.

If you know anything, you’re asked to call 911 right away.