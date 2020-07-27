Congressman Pete Stauber Speaks on Legislative Session While Attending Trump Visit

DULUTH, Minn. – Eighth district Congressman Pete Stauber was also in attendance…

for the signing of the Pledge to America’s Workers at Duluth Pack.

Congress is back in legislative session this week after closing for the weekend.

As some of the C.A.R.E.S. Act funding is set to expire, Congressman Stauber says they are taking on a variety of issues.

“There’s going to be a lot of discussion about future investments like job training for manufacturing and small businesses that may not come back. We need to ensure those unemployed workers have the training and education opportunities,” said Stauber.

[

Congress is slated to wrap up the legislative session next week before taking a break.

They will reconvene on September 8th.